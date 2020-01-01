HOW YOU CAN HELP!

Parents have already overwhelmingly decided they want their kids back in school. Accordingly, when schools reopen we want to shift the difficult decision about participating in sports from administrators back to the families.

When the parents in San Diego Unified School District, California's second-largest were asked if they wanted their children back in the classroom, preliminary results show that 89% of families want their children on-campus either full or part-time.

Our goal is consistent with our families' decision to send our kids back to school. We, as parents, coaches, and community members want to "Let Families Decide" if our children can return to high school sports. When they return to school, we should decide what they are permitted to do when they get there.

We need your help to make sure the decision-makers include us in this tough decision. No one knows the benefits of high school sports for our kids' physical and mental well-being better than parents. Join us in the fight to bring back high school sports when our kids return to school.